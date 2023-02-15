(KTXL) — Police are asking for help finding Elly Garcia, a teenager who was reported missing in Woodland.

According to Woodland Police, Elly, 15, has not been home since February 13.

•Video Above: California snowpack higher than average this season

She is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black wavy/curly hair.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing a camouflage print jacket, according to police.

Woodland Police ask anyone with information about Elly to call 530-661-7874 or 530-666-2411.