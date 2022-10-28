DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High, according to the Davis Joint Union School District.

The district said that a note in a boy’s bathroom reading “Bomb in car at 11:00” was found, but shows no indication of being a credible threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the school is on a shelter in place until we determine it is safe,” the school district wrote in a social media post.

The public is being asked to not come to the school.