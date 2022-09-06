WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 4,000 customers are without power in West Sacramento.

According to PG&E, 3,986 customers were affected by the power outage, which started at 3:50 p.m.

PG&E said the outage in West Sacramento was not part of a planned outage, but that the company’s “preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by the weather.”

PG&E said that there is no estimate on when electricity will be restored.