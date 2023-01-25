(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard.

“Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge or other boats and cause major property damage,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a new release.

The boat was located several miles downstream with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and secured to the riverbank.

With help from the Sacramento Police Department marine patrol unit, the boat was towed and removed from the Sacramento River.