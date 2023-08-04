(FOX40.COM) — Albertsons, which operates nearly 600 grocery stores under different brands in California, including Safeway and Vons, was ordered to stop selling drugs after their expiration date in the state, the Yolo County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

A complaint filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court alleged that Albertsons had illegally sold

expired over-the-counter drugs at its stores for four years.

The Yolo District Attorney’s Office said that when Albertsons was made aware of the findings it “conducted internal checks for expired over-the-counter drugs at all their California retail locations” and retrained staff.

“Today is another example of those prosecutors working together to make real change,” District Attorney Jeff W. Reisig said. “The public should be able to trust that what they buy at any California store will not be expired before they bring it home.”

Albertsons was also ordered to pay $3,000,000 in civil penalties; $300,000 to partially reimburse the state for investigative costs; and $200,000 in restitution.