(KTXL) — A shelter-in-place order that was issued Thursday morning at Harper Junior High School in Davis was lifted within an hour, according to school district officials.

The order was issued Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. as a bomb threat was made in the area of the school, according to district officials.

•Video above: Hostage situation in Tuolumne County ends safely

During the order, campus doors were locked and blinds were shut “out of an abundance of caution” as police arrived to begin their investigation.

At around 10 a.m., The Davis Joint Unified School District called “an all-clear” notice for the campus.