(FOX40.COM) — An undercover operation organized by state and county authorities in Yolo and Tulare counties ended with 14 individuals ordered to appear in court for allegedly working without a required contractor’s license.

The Contractors State License Board said it worked with the state Department of Insurance and the district attorneys of both counties during the operation, which took place in September.

According to the CSLB, each of the individuals provided bids above $500, exceeding the legal limit of work estimates that don’t require a license.

The estimates ranged from $1,200 to $13,000, with this largest one requesting a down payment of $5,000, which was “well above the legal limit.”

The CSLB said contractors can only request 10% of a project’s total cost or $1,000, whichever is lower.

The agency also said that four projects had to be halted during the operation after contractors were not able to produce the necessary proof of workers’ compensation insurance.

The individuals who were caught could also face charges in connection with “unlawful advertisement practices,” the CSLB said.