DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday UC Davis Chancellor May shared that a swastika was found in Alder Hall, a residence hall for first-year students.

The UC Davis Police Department and the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP) responded to the incident and removed the graffiti.

“I condemn those cowards who once more have tried to intimidate our students,” May said.

In August the university responded to a group of white men wearing black clothes displaying a banner with anti-Semitic statements over the Highway 113 bicycle overpass.

May said that comments of condemnation or are only the start as university leaders will continue to meet with the campuses Jewish community to find solutions to these racist actions.

More recent racist graffiti and actions at Sacramento Area schools

Oct. 7, Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room

Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where they wrote the racist comment on a whiteboard in the locker room.

Oct. 3, Buljan Middle School Student Targeted by Racist Messages

Tanisha Wayde, the mother of 11-year-old Saniyah Burns, discovered a text group chat with her fellow classmates that had a pattern of racism.

“They changed the group from Ku Klux Klan, to HATE with monkeys and gorillas with emojis. With a picture that says, no more blacks,” Tanisha Wade said.

The racist messages were not limited only to text as Tanisha Wade also found an image of her daughter going around campus.

“There’s a photo going around of her with the five monkeys jumping on the bed children’s book. They cropped her face on it, and put it on one of the monkeys,” Tanisha Wade said.

Oct. 1, River Valley High School Slave Auction

On Oct. 1, the River Valley High School football team forfeited the remainder of their season after it was discovered team members acted out a slave auction, according to the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said.

The district received a video of the ‘reprehensible act’ on Sept. 29 where team members could be seen auctioning three of their black teammates in the locker room.

Sept. 2, Sacramento State Addressing anti-Semitic Graffiti on Campus

According to the university, anti-Semitic graffiti was found at 8 a.m. along J Street by a Sacramento State employee near the school’s entrance.

“That swastikas’ is not Sac State,” Sacramento State President Robert Nelson said. “It has no place here. It has no place on J Street.”

March 24, Racist Graffiti Found at SCUSD high school

SCUSD officials said as the school day was coming to an end Tuesday at Rosemont High School, racist graffiti was discovered in a second-floor hallway.

The vandalism was cleaned up and district officials said surveillance footage from that day was reviewed. The incident has been reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Feb. 15, Racist Vandalism found at Abraham Lincoln Elementary

An exterior wall at a Sacramento-area elementary school was vandalized with racist graffiti and was found on the holiday celebrating the birth of the school’s namesake.

Sacramento City Unified School District officials said the graffiti was discovered Monday morning at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and was painted over immediately.

Feb. 11, C.K. McClatchy HS Investigate Racist Graffiti Above Water Foundations

Sacramento police and C.K. McClatchy High School officials are investigating after racist graffiti was scribbled on the walls above a water fountain station.

A picture shared with FOX40 showed the word “colored” above one fountain and “white” over the neighboring fountain.

The Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar called the act “racist,” “hateful” and “offensive” in a statement released Friday.