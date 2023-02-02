(KTXL) — A collision in Woodland has knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The collision happened in the area of East Beamer Street and Harter Avenue when a vehicle collided with a power pole.

Traffic on westbound East Beamer has been affected and PG&E is aware of the outage, according to police.

The PG&E outage map shows that 2,136 customers are without power and that power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m. on Thursday.