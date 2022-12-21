(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department.

On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with two other suspects, “with the intent to steal items,” according to police.

In order to help with their escape, paper goods were lit on fire by the suspects who then ran to a truck in the parking lot and left the area, police said.

The fire was mostly extinguished by fire sprinklers and when fire crews from the Woodland Fire Department arrived on scene they quickly extinguished the remaining flames.

With assistance from customer and employee witness statements, along with surveillance video, law enforcement were able to identify the four suspects and retrieve warrants for their arrest from the Yolo County District Attorney’s office.

Larsen was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Sacramento Police Department and Nelson was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Woodland Police Department with assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they are still searching for the final two suspects.