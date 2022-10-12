Courtesy of the UC Davis Police Department

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday two men broke into the mailroom at UC Davis and stole various items, according to the UC Davis Police Department.

The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. when the two men pried open the door to the secured package room, according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video from a security camera captured the robbers, but a positive ID of the two men has not been made due to them covering their faces.

Police described the men as:

Suspect #1: White male adult, dark ballcap, white/black flannel over a black hoodie, black shorts, black socks with white/black checkered shoes, and wore a blue & black backpack.

Suspect #2: White male adult, light gray hoodie with emblem on the front over an orange t-shirt, dark gray shorts, gray Adidas shoes with red laces, and wore a black backpack.