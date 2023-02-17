(KTXL) — University of California, Davis will have a labrador retriever retrieve bats at some of the games during the 2023 baseball season.

According to the university, Cori, a black labrador retriever, will be retrieving bats at the UC Davis baseball game this Saturday.

During the 2023 season, she will only be attending a few baseball games. Her first appearance will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Aggies’ season-opening game against Utah Valley. The game will take place at the UC Davis Phil Swimley Field at Dobbins Stadium.

The university said that Cori will only retrieve bats for a couple of innings during the games as well.

This is not the first time Cori has appeared at UC Davis sporting events. During football games, Cori would often retrieve the kickoff tee and during basketball season she made a basket during halftime.

“She’s a dog that she just really loves the relationship and working, and having a job,” said Lisa Tell, a professor of medicine and epidemiology in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Cori’s owner said in a news release. “She’s happy to retrieve anything that I want her to retrieve.”