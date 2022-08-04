WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience announced on Thursday they extended their stay in West Sacramento until Dec. 31.

Organizers said thousands of people have gone, and they expect many more, including students before school begins, now that tickets for more days were made available.

They are also adding a new experience to their line-up. People interested in yoga and Van Gogh can now enjoy both their interests in one place.

The yoga class, which is led by an instructor, will be inside the building’s 360-degree digital projection room. Tickets are $40 for standard admission, $80 for VIP, and group admission is $36 per person with a minimum of nine people.

Attendees will need to take their own yoga mats unless they purchase VIP tickets. The VIP tickets will include a yoga mat and a water bottle.

The classes will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and will be for an hour and 30 minutes. All ages can attend the yoga class.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is located at 31 15th St. in West Sacramento, and it is housed in a building that is 30,000 square feet and two stories.

Tickets are sold online, and can not be bought at the door.

