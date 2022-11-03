WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.

Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first etching event.

The etching event will occur at the Meineke Car Center in West Sacramento on 2725 West Capitol Avenue.

The event is free, but registration is required, according to the department.

Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 30 people.

You can register for the free event here.

“Due to its high value, relative simplicity of theft (just unbolt or cut off), and absence of identifying markers, catalytic converters have grown to be a popular target for thieves,” the police department said on Eventbrite. “It is challenging to identify victims and successfully catch and punish criminals when there is a lack of identification.”

What is etching a catalytic converter?

West Sacramento police said attendees will have their vehicle’s license plate etched onto their catalytic converters.

According to the California Bureau of Automotive Repair, etching your catalytic converter with your vehicle identification number or license plate may deter theft.

If your catalytic converter is stolen, etching it may alert a reputable scrap dealer that the device was stolen and can help identify the owner, the BAR said.

“If you choose to also have your catalytic converter painted with bright, fluorescent paint, be sure that the paint does not cover any identifying information,” the BAR said on its website.