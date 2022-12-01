WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Final election results show that West Sacramento will have an all-women city council.

According to a press release from the city, Verna Sulpizio Hull defeated Alex Hirsch in District 4 to replace councilmember Chris Ledesma, who is stepping down after serving on the council for 12 years.

Dawnté Early won her race in District 3, besting Leanne Linares, and Mayor Martha Guerrero was re-elected after running unopposed. The other women on the council include Mayor Pro-Tem Quirina Orozco and Norma Alcala.

West Sacramento’s city council is the only all-female council in the Sacramento region and is one of six women-only councils in the state, according to the League of California Cities.

“I am filled with pride to serve as Mayor at a time when the people of West Sacramento elected an all-women-led City Council,” Guerrero said in a prepared statement. “We may differ in how we see the path forward, but we all share the same values and are focused on healthy, safe neighborhoods, a thriving local economy, and preserving the unique beauty and history that has inspired so many to call West Sacramento home. We are a collective of mothers, sisters, aunties, and grandmothers ready to serve the community.”

The city will hold a swearing-in ceremony during a city council meeting on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Women-majority city council in Sacramento

Three City Council District seats in the city of Sacramento were up for election during the 2022 General Election with two of them involving women candidates on each side.

The seats that appear on ballots were in Districts 1, 3 and 5, with the 7th District seat also up for election, where City Councilmember Rick Jennings ran unopposed.

In District 3, Karina Talamantes won the race over Michael Lynch to put the Sacramento City Council at a 5-3 female majority. Lynch conceded in the race on Nov. 23. The other two seats have women facing off against each other.

Caity Maple declared victory over Tamiko Heim in the District 5 seat on Nov. 29 while Lisa Kaplan won the District 1 race against Lozano, who conceded in the race on Nov. 23.