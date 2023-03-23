(KTXL) — A student in Winters is being treated at an area emergency room on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while walking to school, according to the Winters Police Department.

The collision occurred around 7:55 a.m. on Anderson Avenue between Cottage Circle and Hemenway Street, according to police.

The condition of the middle-school-aged student is unknown at this time and police are still working to establish who may be at fault for the collision.

Police do not believe that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at this time and the area of the collision has been reopened.