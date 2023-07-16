(KTXL) — Five homes were damaged in a structure fire in a Woodland neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the four-alarm fire at around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Fire crews from Vacaville and Sacramento responded to the spreading structure fire as Woodland fire crews worked to hold the blaze to two homes.

Heat related injuries were reported from several firefighters, but no serious injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to rescue five kittens during the fire.

Video from the Woodland Fire Department show extensive damage to at least two homes as the flames rage from the roofs to lower levels of each home.