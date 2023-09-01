(FOX40.COM) — The Woodland Police Department said hundreds of vehicles passed through its DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in the central part of the city on Aug. 26.

Out of the 400 vehicles that passed through, here are the results of the checkpoint, according to police:

•One driver arrested for the suspension of consuming alcohol and driving while on DUI probation

•21 drivers issued citations for driving without a license

•Five drivers received citations for driving on a suspended license

•One vehicle impounded

Police said three additional suspected DUI arrests were made on the evening of Aug. 26.

The department said the Winters Police Department sent an officer to assist with the checkpoint.

“Driving under the influence remains a problem nationwide, with roadway fatalities and injuries on the rise,” Woodland Police said in a Facebook post. “The Woodland Police Department encourages everyone to drive sober, use rideshare, or call a friend for a safe ride.

Police said these types of checkpoints are publicized and highly visible to deter impaired driving and raise awareness about driving under the influence.