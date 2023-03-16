(KTXL) — A Woodland High School student was arrested on Thursday morning after being found with a firearm on campus, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Officers met with the student in order to follow up on an off-campus incident that had occurred the week prior.

During the follow-up, officers learned that the student was in possession of a firearm on campus.

The student was arrested and taken to the Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

“We want to assure our community that WHS students, teachers, and staff are safe,” the police department shared in a statement. “There was no direct threat to any student on campus. The Woodland Police Department will continue to work with school staff to ensure the safety of students and staff.”