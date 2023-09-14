(FOX40.COM) — Fans of a particularly famous game show will soon have an opportunity to “come on down” and play the classic games for a chance to win cash, vacations, and even a brand-new car.

Cache Creek Casino Resort will be hosting The Price is Right Live on Dec. 9 and 10. The popular live traveling game show allows fans to, “relive feelings of nostalgia while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally, and in person,” a press release for the event read.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. and can be found here. The event begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Price is Right Live is described as an interactive game show that gives individuals a chance to play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fan-favorite Showcase Showdown.

Cache Creek Casino said the show has given away over $15 million in cash and prizes to audience members in over two decades.

The casino is located in Brooks, California, which is about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.