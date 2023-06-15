(KTXL) — Yolo County said it is ending its COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to limited resources and dwindling demand.

The clinics, which are free and held for the public, are in West Sacramento and Woodland. Their closure is set to happen at the end of June.

Along with the end of the clinics, the county said the DoorVax program will be ending as well. The program allowed for free in-home vaccination.

There are still some dates before the closure.

• June 16 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – 137 N. Cottonwood St., Woodland

• June 29 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – 500 Jefferson St., West Sacramento

• June 29 – Discontinuation of the in-home vaccination program. Call to set up an appointment: 530-902-3230 for English or 530-312-4139 for Spanish.