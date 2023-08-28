(FOX40.COM) — On Saturday, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office held its first anonymous gun buyback event, where they collected 150 firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

The gun buyback was held in Davis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with the Davis Police Department.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Yolo County Probation Department, California Highway Patrol, UC Davis Police Department, Woodland Police Department, West Sacramento Police Department and the Winters Police Department also supported the event.

The sheriff’s office and the Davis Police Department each provided $5,000 to hold the event. Those who arrived with firearms to surrender could earn a $50 gift card for a handgun or $100 for a long gun.

Yolo County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said that by about 1 p.m., all $10,000 worth of gift cards had been handed out, but community members continued to turn in their firearms.

“Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez wanted to provide a safe and anonymous option for anyone to turn in unwanted firearms to help prevent violent or accidental incidents involving firearms,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an email to FOX40.com.

Moving forward, the sheriff’s office plans to hold more of these gun buybacks in West Sacramento and Woodland, potentially with funding from private organizations or local government, state or federal agencies.