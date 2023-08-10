(FOX40.COM) — Construction has begun to widen the Sacramento Bypass flood control structure, known as the Sacramento Weir Widening Project. And according to officials, those who drive by the project can anticipate traffic delays.

In a news release, officials for Yolo County said that the Weir’s widening is taking place along Old River Road, or County Road 22, which is just north of West Sacramento’s city limits.

•Video Above: Sacramento Weir Project in the works

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor, Granite Construction, is the company responsible for the project.

“This crucial step toward bolstering flood control measures along the Sacramento River aims to enhance flood stage management both upstream and downstream of the Sacramento Weir during high-flow events, thereby mitigating flood risks and safeguarding the areas adjoining the Sacramento River,” read the release.

The statement also adds that construction is expected to last until 2026.

“Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution, adhere to construction signage, and reduce speeds while navigating through the construction zone.” The release continues to say that taking alternative routes is encouraged.

Here are some of the traffic changes drivers can expect:

• Temporary all-way stop intersection at the northern end of the existing Sacramento Bypass bridge structure. Will be implemented by August 21.

• According to officials, a section of approximately 1,000 feet of Old River Road will be temporarily removed to accommodate the construction of the weir extension. In its place, a detour route will be established. This detour will be operational for an estimated two-year period.