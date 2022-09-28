YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement leaders announced an enhanced enforcement and prosecution strategy due to a rise in illegal street racing known as sideshows, according to a news release.

The news release from the DA’s office said that the enhanced enforcement strategy will encourage law enforcement to impound vehicles that are participating or spectating sideshows for up to 30 days, as well as “limiting situations in which prosecutors would offer diversion in cases stemming from sideshows.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, law enforcement agencies have seen an increase in sideshows. Since the start of 2022, the West Sacramento Police Department has received 127 calls relating to sideshow activities in the area, according to the news release.

West Sacramento’s Chief of Police Rob Strange said that the West Sacramento Police Department understands that the increase in sideshows is endangering both lives and property in the area. Sideshows are growing in both scope and frequency with them now occurring almost nightly and in residential neighborhoods.

“With so many tragedies related to sideshow activity occurring around our region, state, and nation, it is no wonder our communities are upset,” Strange said in the news release. “I am grateful for a community and a District Attorney that care enough to raise these issues and that supports our efforts to hold these offenders accountable. We hope to deter others from participating in this activity before tragedy strikes West Sacramento.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also signed into law Assembly Bill 2000 that “expands the definition of motor vehicle speed contests to include activities taking place on both highways and off-street parking facilities.”

According to the news release, rural parts of Yolo County are experiencing more traffic-related incidents with both Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol responding to those offenses.

Both agencies have seen an increase in traffic fatalities with 14 in 2017 and 24 in 2021.

Law enforcement leaders are looking to prevent more tragedies by enforcing stricter laws and increasing enforcement officers across California.

“The CHP does not tolerate any unsafe, aggressive, or illegal driving that endangers the motoring public,” Commander of CHP’s Woodland Office, Ivan Tien said. “The CHP will fully take enforcement action against these dangerous behaviors such as sideshow activities.”