YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the increased respiratory illness hospitalizations and absences from schools and work in Yolo County, indoor mask-wearing is being recommended by the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county said they are not basing this indoor masking recommendation solely on a single virus but are looking at the combined increased level of RSV, flu and COVID cases.

A new sign will also be provided for county businesses in both English and Spanish that site the three different respiratory illnesses, rather than just COVID-19, as to why the masking recommendation is in place.

“This winter is the first in several years where we are seeing significant flu and RSV activity, in addition to COVID-19, so we are now making masking recommendations based on all circulating respiratory viruses, not just on COVID,” said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson.

This announcement comes at the same time when Sacramento County has moved into the ‘medium’ tier of the California Department of Public Health’s mask mandate.

All county jails and homeless shelters will be placed under a universal mask mandate and the public is being advised to wear masks in crowded and close contact places.

“From the last week, the update we got showed that we had a rate of 12-per-100,000 of cases and it is continuing to go up,” Kasirye said during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday.

If a county moves into a high level of COVID transmission, school sites will implement universal masking.