(FOX40.COM) — The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency said that a resident has died from West Nile Virus, the county’s first death from the virus since 2018. The announcement comes one day after Sacramento County reported the first death this year related to the virus.

According to officials, the individual was experiencing symptoms consistent with neuroinvasive West Nile virus.

Dr. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County’s Public Health Officer said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by the loss of this resident due to West Nile Virus.”

“This tragic death underscores the importance of preventing mosquito bites…This is a bad mosquito and West Nile Virus year,” she continued.

The news out of Yolo County comes one day after the Sacramento County Public Health Department announced that the virus took the life of a person in their 70s.

Gary Goodman, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control district manager, said, “It has been a very intense season for West Nile virus, and the risk of becoming sick is very real.”

In total, Yolo County Public Health has reported eight cases of West Nile Virus among county residents in 2023. For the entire 2022 year, the county reported three cases.

Both Yolo and Sacramento counties continue to remind their residents that there is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile Virus and to follow the “Seven D’s of Prevention” to reduce mosquito exposure.

Residents who come across sick or deceased birds, or homes with unattended pools are urged to contact the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Contol District at 1-800-429-1022.