(FOX40.COM) — As a way to deter gun violence and reduce the amount of firearms in the community, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an anonymous gun buyback event.

“Every firearm turned in equates to one less gun that could be used in a violent or accidental incident,” Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez said. “Our priority is the safety of the community, and we are pleased to have the funding and support from our law enforcement partners to offer an event that ensures proper disposal of unwanted firearms.”

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26, functional handguns and long guns (shotguns and rifles) can be dropped off at the sheriff’s main office at 600 A Street in Davis.

People dropping off weapons are not required to provide identification, are allowed to bring ammo, but not allowed to bring explosives.

When dropping off make sure the firearms are unloaded, locked in the vehicles trunk and that you remain in the vehicle.

Each handgun is worth a $50 gift card and each long gun is worth a $100 gift card.

The number of gift cards is limited and the sheriff’s office reserves the right to limit the amount of payments regardless of the amount of firearms surrendered.