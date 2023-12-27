(FOX40.COM) — Yolo County’s bus and transportation service is offering free rides for a special day.

Free rides are being offered for Yolobus’ 42nd anniversary on Jan. 3, 2024. The free rides could be used for Yolobus’ fixed bus routes, BeeLine, and paratransit services for the entire day.

The promotion doesn’t include the Yolobus route 138, as all regular fares will apply.

Click or tap here for information regarding bus routes and schedules.

Yolobus’ BeeLine services include rides that travel from within a city and go to and from a certain spot in Yolo County.

The paratransit service provides rides to those unable to use the agency’s fixed route services due to a disability. The service is ADA-compliant and operates within a ¾ mile boundary around the fixed route services.

Riders have to apply to access the paratransit services.

According to the Yolobus website, the Yolo Transportation District operates local and intercity public buses year-round that go through the cities of Davis, West Sacramento, Winters, Woodland, and downtown Sacramento.

The agency’s stops include UC Davis, Sacramento International Airport, UC Davis Medical Center, Sutter Health Park, and Cache Creek Casino Resort.

Before the free ride promotion occurs, the YoloTD office will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day and will resume regular hours on Jan. 2.

Yolobus will operate under a holiday schedule on New Year’s Day, which includes:

•Routes 40, 42A, 42B, 211, 212, 215 and 240 will operate on a Sunday schedule

•Express routes will not operate

•BeeLine service will not operate

•Route 138 will not operate

All Yolobus services will resume on regular schedules on Jan. 2, according to the agency.