Yolo Food Bank gives update on Nurture Yolo initiative, meeting needs of community

The onset of the pandemic meant food banks around the region had to confront unprecedented need.

California’s Comeback is one week old on Tuesday, but the state’s full pandemic reopening doesn’t mean the jobs some families counted on have returned.

Even if the jobs have returned, that doesn’t mean families have been able to dig their way out of the debt the economic disruption has caused.

This means the demand, which went up 300% in 2020, on area resources like the Yolo Food Bank hasn’t trailed off.

To talk about an innovative program they started six months ago to address this long-term need for resources, Joy Cohan with Yolo Food Bank joined Sonseeahray.

