The Yolo Food Bank is hosting a special summit, Food for Fairness, beginning Tuesday.

The summit will look at what and how the community eats and how that food gets to people in the Sacramento Valley.

Executive Director of the Yolo Food Bank Michael Bisch joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to explain the summit and how potential solutions are put into practice.

Click or tap here to register for the Food for Fairness Summit.