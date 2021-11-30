Yolo Food Bank hopes to fund services with help from Giving Tuesday donations

It started at a New York City YMCA nine years ago, and now it’s observed and celebrated in more than 75 countries around the world.

Giving Tuesday is a chance to push aside the very conspicuous consumption of Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and instead focus on giving to nonprofits.

Despite so many people being left in economic straits by the pandemic last year, Giving Tuesday 2020 was the biggest ever, with Americans giving just under $2.5 billion to causes.

Joy Cohan, the philanthropic engagement director with the Yolo Food Bank, joined Sonseeahray to discuss why the food bank hopes to get some attention from donors.

To make a donation toward Yolo Food Bank, click or tap here.

The Better Business Bureau also shared a few tips to help givers avoid scammers.

You may get several texts or emails Tuesday from organizations you’ve never heard of. Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations.

Don’t succumb to the pressure to make a quick move.

Give to a group you know or take a day or so to do your research and then donate. Your help will be appreciated just as much Thursday as Tuesday.