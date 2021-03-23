Yolo, Stanislaus and Nevada counties to move into less restrictive reopening tiers

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo, Stanislaus and Nevada counties have moved into less restrictive tiers in California’s reopening plan.

Yolo County met the requirements to move into the state’s orange tier, while Stanislaus and Nevada counties will be in the red tier. Changes will take effect on Wednesday.

The move into the orange or “moderate” tier means looser restrictions on some Yolo County businesses. Restaurants must limit capacity to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Bars where meals are not served may also reopen outdoors with some modifications.

#BREAKING: @YoloCountyCA moves into the orange tier. Some more businesses can reopen, while others can expand their operations. See the breakdown ⬇️. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/dkNmKga9be — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) March 23, 2021

Movie theaters, which were allowed to reopen under the red tier, can also increase their capacity to 50% or 200 people.

Counties are allowed to move into the orange tier when they have between one and 3.9 new cases each day per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of no more than 4.9%.

“Moving to the orange tier for the first time represents tremendous progress in controlling the virus that causes COVID-19. We run the risk of undoing our hard-earned progress if we let down our guard now,” said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “As more business expand their indoor capacity, it is important that we continue to wear masks, remain 6 feet apart, and not gather with non-household members in order to keep our COVID-19 case rates low.”

Last week, Yolo County recorded an adjusted case rate of 3.3 and had a test positivity rate of just 0.7%.

Under California’s red or “substantial” tier, places like restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters and gyms can once again open indoor operations. Retailers and shopping centers can also allow more customers inside.

