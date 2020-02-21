Young suspect arrested after deputy-involved shooting near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A deputy shot at a juvenile suspect just outside of Modesto early Thursday morning following a police chase.

Around 3 a.m., deputies chased a vehicle that failed to stop for a code violation, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, the sheriff’s office says the suspect rammed a deputy’s car.

The suspect lost control of their vehicle on Parker Road near Church Street and drove at another patrol car, hitting it, according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy inside the car shot once at the suspect but, in the end, no one was wounded in the incident.

Officials say the young suspect surrendered and was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.