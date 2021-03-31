Younger Yuba City residents get vaccinated as eligibility opens up

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – Wednesday was the first day in Sutter County that people 18 years and older were eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We only heard about it yesterday, and he was like ‘We can get vaccinated as soon as tomorrow.’ And I was like ‘Hey, sign me up,’” Miguel Francisco told FOX40.

Francisco came with his parents Wednesday and he said he could not wait to get the first Moderna shot being offered.

“I’ve been waiting for a while and it’s been nice to see more and more people get vaccinated. But I’m kind of like ‘You know, it would be nice if I could also get vaccinated,’” Francisco said with laughter.

Sutter County residents must be pre-registered to get the vaccine at the Adventist Health and Rideout Clinic in Yuba City.

Stanislaus and Butte counties also recently expanded vaccine eligibility to those ages 16 and up.

“I’m over 18 but then at the same time I don’t have any underlying conditions, so I’m really excited,” Nataly Aceves told FOX40.

Aceves said she’s the only one in her family who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet but is getting the shot, not for her health, but for others.

“It’s for me a little more protecting others that are high risk,” she explained. “Even though you might not be in that high-risk category, we still don’t know if you can still transmit it and carry it if you do have the vaccine or you don’t.”

“I think overall, younger people have thought that they are less affected by the pandemic as a whole than older people,” Francisco said.

Both Aceves and Francisco said they hope other young people won’t hesitate to receive the vaccine as more and more doses become available.

“Getting the vaccine, protecting yourself, protecting others is the most important thing that we can do right now to make sure that we open up safely,” Aceves said.

“The sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner things return to a sense of normalcy,” Francisco said. “I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Beginning Thursday, all Californians ages 50 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

The goal to have all California residents ages 16 and older eligible is April 15.