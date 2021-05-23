‘Your fire department is overworked’: Firefighters say proposed budget falls short

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the city of Sacramento gears up to talk about budgeting for its fire department, firefighters say they’re overworked and need help.

The firefighters’ union says this could affect people’s safety.

“Your fire department is overworked and we need the help, and we need it now,” said Robert Padilla, the union representative for the Sacramento Fire Department.

Padilla says the city is not providing the firefighters with what they need most.

“We want to see more personnel,” Padilla said.

This comes after the city released the proposed budget for the fire department for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to this report, the proposed budget for the fire department totals to $142.7 million that will fund about 710 full-time positions.

But Padilla says that money isn’t going where it’s needed, which is causing a lot of his colleagues to be work more overtime than usual.

“It’s not just the fire stations, it’s not just the equipment, it’s the people and we’re in desperate need of people right now,” Padilla said.

The union says this has been an ongoing issue for years and if the city doesn’t focus on making sure this department is fully staffed then the community’s public safety is at risk.

“Our response time is 30 seconds above the national average. That’s unacceptable,” Padilla said. “In a business where seconds count, that’s the difference between losing one, two, three homes, or a person loses their life.”

This is concerning to Travis Trethewey, a patrol supervisor for Watchmen Specialty Protection, a security company that often works closely with the Sacramento Fire Department.

“We work very closely with the local fire departments and if their response times are extended, it makes our job a lot harder,” Trethewey said.

The city was unable to interview with FOX40 but Sacramento City Council member Mai Vang says she values the input of all city stakeholders.

I have always maintained an open line of communication with our community and all city stakeholders. I deeply value all input as the 2021-22 budget continues to be shaped. It’s incredibly important that our budget reflects the diverse needs of our community, especially those often left behind. Sacramento City Council member Mai Vang, District 8

The fire department’s budget will be discussed at the next city council meeting Tuesday and the union plans on being there to express their frustrations.