Youth sports camps get mixed messages on operation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — From soccer to baseball, registration for youth sports have been popping up all over the Central Valley.

Almost all the camps are offering training and conditioning instead of playing actual games. Most have strict COVID-19 guidelines for all participants, checking temperatures and ensuring everyone stays six feet away.

Some are even asking parents to stay in their cars and not come onto the field.

But this month the California Department of Public Health issued a statement about sports.

Youth sports and recreational team sports have not been allowed at any point under California’s stay-at-home order, which was issued on March 19 and continues to be in effect. The state has begun to open specific businesses and activities by issuing guidance on how to do so in a way that reduces risk for all Californians. However, no guidance has been issued for these activities and they are there still not allowed.

However, in Sacramento County, the department of health says conditioning is allowed.

Sacramento County’s Public Health Orders to date have not allowed youth sports and recreational team sports. However, conditioning of teams had been allowed based on State guidance through the Essential Services email.

The mixed messaging has been confusing. Some camps tell FOX40 that it’s hard to keep up and have their businesses comply.

But parents feel their kids need something to keep them active this summer.

It’s not clear if or when the state will be providing guidance on these type of youth sports activities.

According to the State Department of Public Health, it is a misdemeanor to hold any type of youth sports during the pandemic. But it’s unclear if anyone has even been charged.