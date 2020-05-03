Yuba and Sutter counties allow some businesses to reopen going against state orders

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Businesses like The Happy Viking in Yuba City have been operating as take-out and delivery, but come Monday, their doors will be open for customers who want to dine-in.

“March is a very busy month for not just our restaurant but for restaurants in general,” said The Happy Viking owner Sandee Drown.

Sandee and her husband, Christopher, own the downtown Yuba City restaurant and like many other restaurants, they were forced to limit operations due to the stay-at-home orders.

“It’s been really crappy. I think our business is down about 70%,” said Silver Dollar Saloon owner Joseph Ferrie.

Ferrie, whose bar is in Marysville, says he had to lay off some of his employees.

“Anytime that you have to lay off family, it’s heartbreaking,” Ferrie told FOX40.

On Friday, the Yuba-Sutter health officer announced two new public health orders.

One order requires people to wear face masks in public starting May 1. The other order allows businesses to reopen while practicing distancing.

“Assessing the risks of businesses. It doesn’t look at essential or non-essential,” said Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown.

Brown also says the solutions that need to be put into place in the two counties don’t coincide with the overall state order requiring only essential businesses to stay open.

“We totally respect what the state’s doing. They have a huge landscape and a very diverse situation going on there,” said Brown.

While both restaurants say they will be open Monday, with the proper protocols in place, they’re looking forward to new and returning customers.

“Please come back in everybody,” said Ferrie. “We will maintain our social distancing and we will continue to provide the most quality and best food around.”

The Yuba County spokesperson says they will continue to monitor new cases in the county.

The new orders go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.