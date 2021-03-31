Yuba City COVID-19 vaccine clinic expands eligibility to ages 18 and up

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday, a clinic in Yuba City expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents ages 18 and older.

The County of Sutter Office of Emergency Management made the announcement Tuesday night that the Adventist Health and Rideout clinic would be expanding the eligibility for first dose Moderna vaccines.

At this time, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is only authorized for those ages 18 and older.

Stanislaus and Butte counties also recently expanded vaccine eligibility to those ages 16 and up.

This announcement from Sutter County comes as all Californians ages 50 and older are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Thursday.

California residents ages 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine starting April 15.