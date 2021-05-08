Yuba City Fire: ‘Significant’ vegetation fire burning near Olivehurst

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire is burning in the Olivehurst area according to the Yuba City Fire Department.

At 1:31 p.m. Saturday, Yuba City fire officials said that the fire is burning near Plumas Arboga Road and Feather River.

No information on how many acres have been burned or the progress of fire crews to contain the spread have been released but fire officials called the fire “significant.”

Fire crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

