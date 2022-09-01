YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department.

According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba City Police Department.

Through a social media platform, the male student sent an image of a gun to the female student, according to the post.

Through the social media account, the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit was able to identify the suspect and then arrested him before school started Thursday morning. He was then booked into Tri-County Juvenile Hall.

After searching the suspect’s room for the gun, investigators determined the gun to be an airsoft gun and that the suspect was not in possession of a real firearm.