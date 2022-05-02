YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City has imposed mandatory water restrictions Sunday in the hopes of saving water for 2023.

Home improvement continued for Yuba City resident Lori Woodel; she laid new sod in her backyard.

“If they told us that a month or two before that, I would have done something else,” she said.

Woodel is having second thoughts after she learned Yuba City implemented mandatory water restrictions.

“I just spent thousands of dollars for a grass that will now die,” Woodel said.

She is determined that will not be the case as the city restricts water usage, becoming one of the first Northern California cities to do that this time around.

“A warning would have been nice,” Woodel said.

Even though water cutbacks began Sunday, the city said it will not enforce it until next month.

“If the dry weather continues, we really need to maximize the conservation now, so we have that availability later on,” said Ben Moody, Yuba City’s Public Works director.

Moody believes the latest changes take the city to Stage 3, severe shortage status, meaning the rules shifted to a mandatory effort to conserve a minimum of 20%.

“The Feather River is at some of the lowest levels I have ever seen it,” Mood said.

Moody said the city has water, but they don’t know how long the state will deal with drought conditions. The change means Yuba City homeowners outdoor water days have been reduced to Mondays and Thursdays. Residents must use a hose with a shut-off nozzle and repair leaks in a timely manner.

The move comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to add water restrictions from water suppliers a few months ago.