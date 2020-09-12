Yuba City mother pleads for help in identifying her son’s killers

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yuba City family is devastated after their 19-year-old son was killed while trying to stop two men who broke into their car.

“He was my only son and they took him away from me,” said Josefina Camacho.

She said her son, Victor Camacho, was taking law enforcement classes at Yuba College, and now, she wants justice.

“My son was dragged. My son was dragged for a very long time and then run over,” Josefina Camacho told FOX40.

According to the family and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. Thursday, two men broke into the family car.

Victor Camacho’s father was outside getting ready to go to work when all of a sudden he honked his horn.

Thinking his father forgot something, he went outside. But instead, he saw his did in trouble.

“The suspects tried to flee and his 19-year-old son tried to disable the vehicle by climbing into the window,” said Sutter County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Piazza.

“He was just trying to help his dad,” Josefina Camacho said.

Victor Camacho was dragged about a quarter of a mile.

Relatives and neighbors who chased after the thieves found his body.

“It is a homicide, an unlawful death,” Piazza said. “So, whether that falls under murder or manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, detectives will have too look at the case and decide.”

So far, investigators have not identified any suspects.

They are hoping security cameras at the home captured some clues.

Victor Camacho’s mother hopes her words can help too.

“Please, if anybody knows something, please call,” Josefina Camacho pleaded. “Please call the detectives. You can remain anonymous, you don’t have to tell your name. My son died for nothing and he can’t be forgotten.”

Detectives don’t have much of a description for the two men and that’s why they are also asking for help.