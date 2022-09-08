YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death.

Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.”

According to the department, investigators determined that Kiani Marshall, 23, had provided Martinez with the fentanyl hours prior to his death.

Police said a search of Marshall’s home uncovered “partial counterfeit oxycodone pill laced with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl” and that the suspect “made several admissions about his involvement in the sale of the deadly drug fentanyl.”

According to police, Marshall turned himself in on Sept. 2, a week after police issued a warrant for his arrest.