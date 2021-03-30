Yuba City police arrest man in connection to robbery, sexual assault of 70-year-old woman

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Sunday in connection to a 2020 sexual assault and robbery of a 70-year-old woman, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Around 7:26 a.m. on Oct. 26, the woman saw a man huddled on the steps of the Clothes Closet on B and Plumas streets, where she volunteered.

The man had allegedly followed her to a clothing storage area in a nearby building, asking to use the restroom, then sexually assaulted her, police said. He also stole her car keys and left the scene in her 2019 gray Honda Civic.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Francisco Martin Sanchez of Yuba City on Sunday.

Police located him in the Sacramento area. Sanchez was booked into the Sutter County Jail with multiple charges, including sexual battery, elder abuse and robbery.