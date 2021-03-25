Yuba City police chief announces retirement after nearly 30 years

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon has officially announced his retirement after 27 years in law enforcement.

The announcement was made in a press release Thursday, confirming that Landon would retire in September.

A Navy veteran, Landon joined the Yuba City police department in 1994 and held multiple positions over the years including patrol officer, detective, sergeant, captain, and in 2008 he became the department’s 13th chief officer.

He has received multiple awards throughout his career, including the Yuba City Police Department’s Purple Heart, Distinguished Service Medal and Peace Officer of the Year Award.

A search for Landon’s successor is expected to begin immediately.