Yuba City Police: Driver injured after car ‘launched into the air’ above overpass

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yuba City resident walked away with minor injuries after driving her car up an embankment and crossing an overpass midair last week.

Yuba City police officials said the 26-year-old driver was found trapped in her overturned vehicle at 7:43 a.m. last Wednesday near East Onstott and Pease Road.

Witnesses told police that the driver was driving fast in a Toyota Camry near East Onstott and Eager roads and was unable to navigate a sharp left bend in the road.

Police said the Camry drove off the road and up an embankment of the Pease Road overpass and the high rate of speed launched the vehicle into the air above the overpass before flipping over and landing on East Onstott Road.

Investigators did not confirm nor deny witness reports of the driver being involved in a hit-and-run accident prior to the crash but did say the driver was traveling “excessively” fast.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor, according to police.

Yuba City police are investigating the overturn crash at East Onstott and Pease Road while the California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of a hit-and-run at East Onstott and Eager Road.

No arrests have been made.