Yuba City police: Person shot by officer following domestic disturbance, hostage situation

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating after a male involved in a hostage situation near North Walton Avenue was shot by a Yuba City police officer.

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home on Wildflower Circle for a domestic disturbance.

A neighbor reported hearing sounds of a female victim being attacked, police said. A victim inside the home who had been hit on the head also called 911.

Police said the caller from inside the home said a female with a “significant injury to her neck” was being held hostage inside a bedroom.

Officers found the first victim outside the home bleeding from the head.

Officers attempted to establish communication after confirming the injured female was still inside the home, police said. Officers were in the hallway when the male suspect exited the closed bedroom holding a weapon to the female hostage’s neck.

Police said the male “advanced toward the officers” while holding a weapon and the female.

An officer shot the male, police said. Officers rendered medical aid to everyone at the scene until ambulances arrived.

The female victim was taken to a hospital in Roseville, police said. Both the male victim and the male who was shot were taken to Adventist Rideout Hospital.

The ages and identities of the people involved in the incident have not been released.

The Yuba City Police Department turned the investigation over to the Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.