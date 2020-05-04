Yuba City police seek homicide suspect

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Yuba City are looking for a man suspected of homicide.

Officials say officers responded to reports of a “family altercation” Sunday evening at a home on Almond Street. A man was found unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators say they identified the suspect as 37-year-old Paul Stephan Wagner. Wagner is said to be homeless and is frequently seen around the 99 Cent Store in Yuba City.

Police said Wagner is 5-feet-5-inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.