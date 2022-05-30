YUBA CITY, Calif (KTXL) — Yuba City is preparing to change from an educational approach to water conservation to enforcement.

The hope is to save water for next year in case the drought continues. It’s an issue that is only going to grow as the summer months go by, but some say it didn’t have to become mandatory.

“Wherever you drive, you can’t escape it, the message to conserve water,” said a Yuba City resident.

Although the governor recently proposed mandatory water restrictions, Yuba City will be one of the cities to enforce its own restrictions.

“It’s sad. I will gladly give up my yard if they can farm. I really believe it’s poor management,” said Stayce Kemp, a Yuba City resident.

Kemp doesn’t mind doing her part to help save water but she is concerned about the lack of water farmers will get from the state.

At the local level, Yuba City began enforcing water restrictions earlier this month. It used the month of May as an educational opportunity, but starting Wednesday, it will begin enforcement.

“If the dry weather continues, we really need to maximize the conservation now, so we have that availability later on,” said Yuba City’s Public Works Director Ben Moody to FOX40 in early May.

The city is asking its resident to conserve a minimum of 20%. Outdoor water days have been reduced to Mondays and Thursdays, residents must use a hose with a shut-off nozzle, and leaks need to be repaired in a timely manner.

Kemp used to own a farm in Colusa County. She said she gave it up because she saw water restrictions getting worse. As farmers struggle, she adds that proposed reservoirs like sites need to be sped up and water management at the state level needs to be better to avoid years like these.

“We are running out of time here. I’m almost 60 years old. I have never seen that down in Colusa County. What’s next? I am going to have grandkids one day, and I would like them to live in this state. But if it keeps getting mismanaged this way, I don’t know,” she said.

The city recommends people water during the mornings and evenings to reduce evaporation. The restrictions will be enforced Wednesday.