YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 1:34 p.m. Friday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious vehicle near South Barrett Road, Yuba City.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy responded and talked to 35-year-old Yuba City resident Christopher Matthew-Tyler Kelsey. The deputy recognized Kelsey and had prior knowledge that Kelsey had a felony warrant.

As the deputy tried to detain Kelsey, officials said he started resisting. Kelsey was able to run away and get a can of bear spray out of his vehicle. He sprayed the deputy and fled in the vehicle which was a green 1996 Ford Mustang according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelsey was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday with the help of the Yuba City Police Department, sheriff’s office detectives, and administration.

The deputy sprayed was taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries and was released.

Kelsey was booked in the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges, including assault on a peace officer. He has a court date on July 19th at 3 p.m. and is currently being held on the felony warrant and $150,000 on the fresh charges.